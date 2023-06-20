Home » he had already been attacked by the pack
he had already been attacked by the pack

he had already been attacked by the pack

Frederick, the African homeless man who was beaten to death on the night between Sunday and Monday in Pomigliano, had already been attacked a few months ago with kicks and punches. …

He had already been attacked a few months ago with kicks and punches Frederickthe African clochard who was beaten to death on the night between Sunday and Monday a Pomigliano.

The poor homeless man, an immigrant from Central Africa, had been targeted for some time by a group of juvenile delinquents from the area who made fun of him for his unkempt appearance and the fact that he had a sui generis demeanor probably due to thealcoholism.

But it is speculated that his skin color also gave “annoyance”. An exasperated bullying perpetrated against the homeless non-EU citizen which culminated during the winter with a first beating. Then there was a lull. But last night, at half past two, the pack struck again. Frederick was beaten to death near the parking lot of a well-known supermarket, in via Principe di Piemonte, near the Parco delle Acque, a semi-peripheral area of ​​Pomigliano, where he usually begged.

The immigrant, without documents (he was perhaps in his forties), was later found lying in a pool of blood the next morning. No need to take her to the hospital. Frederick died after hours of suffering in a bed at the Cicile hospital Nola where he was hospitalized. He suffered internal abdominal bleeding due to the number of kicks suffered.

This is what emerges so far from the first investigations into this atrocious case of violence of the road. The investigation is by the carabinieri of Castello di Cisterna, who are examining numerous videos from the cameras installed in the area.

