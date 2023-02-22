«Mio Brother he was well liked by everyone, I don’t know why he was killed like this atrocious. I can’t take it anymore, I’m just waiting for them to tell me chi And state and why. Why did he take him away from us like this.’ Gianmarco Panzieri he is desperate. It was he, on the morning of February 21, who discovered his brother’s body Pier Paolo Panzierithe twenty-seven year old killed on the evening of Monday 20 February at his home in Pesaro at number 19 of via Gavelli, an alley near the heart of the city. Yes is alarmed when he learned that Pierpaolo hadn’t gone to work: al telephone he didn’t answer. Then she broke down the door and found the house full of blood and, in the bathroom, the lifeless body of his brother. The alleged killer is called Michael Alessandrini, 30, perhaps with problems: he fled in the family car, money taken from his grandmother in his pocket. He has been found in Romania two days later, on 22 February, and is in custody as a suspect in the crime. Thanks to a European arrest warrant, he will be brought back to Italy.

“Your mom will always love you” “I heard the yell out chilling of madre he was born in Brother of the boy yesterday morning when they discovered the body. Then they came out and I saw them here on the doorstep. A terrible scene,” she said nearby of home of Pier Paolo Panzieri. The lady points to some traces of blood on scale – just a few steps – which lead to the entrance of this small house – a one bedroom apartment – now below seizure. A red balloon with the words “I love you” appeared on the door handle. Pierpaolo’s mother tied him, in tears, using a pink ribbon. He is accompanied by a message: “Your mom will always love you … always”. See also Leonardo Del Vecchio, the heritage between wife and children: this is the future of the empire

Thirteen blows A few steps away from the green wooden door now secured to the railing with a bolt the traces of the heinous murder on Monday evening. Panzieri died after being hit with thirteen blows lash out with a knife a thin tip. Alexandrines I had had dinner with him on Monday evening: the suspects of the investigators, the deputy prosecutor Silvia Cecchi, the manager Paolo Baldioli and the commissioner Raffaele Clemente fall on his friend, perhaps suffering from ludopathy, who fled to Eastern Europe. Beyond the green door, the forensics yesterday found glasses, butts Of cigarettes and traces of blood. Those still visible outside it is not known whether they belong to the victim or to her executioner, who would have fought for a long time before the murder. The investigations continue in the strictest secrecy.

Pierpaolo had been living there for a while The alleged murderer – this was instead ascertained – fled vanishing into thin air after stealing the telephone of his victim. It is not known, however, whether they also disappeared from the house money. Via Gavelli is a small street in the center of Pesaro which they overlook apartment buildings historical. The house where Pierpaolo Panzieri lived is the smallest and is almost invisible at the entrance to the street. A few steps away is the conservatory entitled to Gioacchino Rossini, the famous composer to whom Pesaro gave birth, among the most prestigious in Italy. Here in front of the owner of a bar says he met the victim a few days ago. «He Yes was transferred and bit – had started a few days ago taking the coffee here with us in the morning. She looked like good boy, good, quiet polite”. Panzieri had just lived in via Gavelli two weeks. He had moved from Baia Flaminia, a less central fraction of the Marche capital. That’s why most of the neighbors barely knew him by sight. See also LeBron James: I am the best player in history, scoring champion is not the original goal of my career – yqqlm

Music lover Pierpaolo Panzieri was passionate about musica – was a multi-instrumentalist – loved to play soccer with friends and worked with his brother and father in the company Of family, the Cement Cutting of Monteciccardo. None of the family members were able to get in touch with the 27-year-old and the alarm was therefore triggered after he did not show up at the company. It was 9 am on a Tuesday and at that time the killer had been on the run for at least nine hours. The medical checks made it possible to establish the time of the meeting death approximately a midnight. Meanwhile, an autopsy will be carried out on the victim’s body on Thursday 23 February. The parents and brother have now appointed a lawyer, Paolo Biancofiore from the Pesaro bar. At the scene of the crime, the men of the forensics.

