Of Simon Goliath

To direct Benfica-Inter, first leg of the quarter-finals of the Champions League, will be Michael Oliver, the Englishman who in 2018 angered Buffon by whistling a penalty in the final match of Real Madrid-Juventus

Michael Oliver I will referee again an Italian in the quarterfinals. English was designated for Benfica-Inter,

which made more than one smile. It is in fact the same whistle that in April 2018 infuriated Juventus

: the bianconeri, who had clearly lost the first leg against Real 3-0, managed against all odds to overturn the result at the Bernabeu. The brace of Mandzukic and the network of Matuidi within an hour they brought the Spaniards to their knees and now everything seems ready for extra time. Then Benatia’s foul on Lucas Vazquez 30” from the end and Ronaldo who transforms from the penalty spot



the dream into nightmare. An episode that sends Buffon into a rage, expelled for protests.

Buffon’s outburst against Oliver You can’t have the cynicism to destroy the dream of a team that has put everything on the pitch. You have a garbage can instead of a heart – the goalkeeper vented in the post-match interviews, then taking a three-match ban – evidently he doesn’t have the personality to tread certain stages. If you don’t have it, stay in the grandstand with your family, eat the fruit, drink the Sprite and watch the show.

Years later Buffon returned to those facts: I would say the same things again, even if in more gentler terms. And then: I still don't understand why he expelled me. I didn't offend him and I'm also afraid that some of my teammates punched him in the ribs… but it wasn't me. Yet I took the red. Following that episode, the English police investigated the threats received by message from Oliver's wife, whose mobile number had been disseminated on social media.

Predestined. And that passion for Newcastle… Italy met Oliver on that night of controversy at the Bernabeu. But he, son of art and with a whistle in his mouth since he was 14 years old, had already been on the scene for some time. In 2007 he became the youngest referee to officiate a match at Wembley, later became the youngest in the Football League and the youngest fourth official in the Premier League, where he refereed for the first time at the age of just 25. This season he has managed over 20 matches in the English top flight, including many big matches, from United-Liverpool to the Manchester derby, passing through the European super cup between Real and Eintracht and the first leg of the Champions League round of 16 between PSG and Bayern. Other curiosity: a big Newcastle fan, so much so that last February 26 – on the occasion of the Carabao Cup final between the Toffees and Manchester United – he was among the thousands of fans who had invaded the streets of London.