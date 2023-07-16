Home » «He is a leader of the new generation»- Corriere TV
«He is a leader of the new generation»- Corriere TV

«He is a leader of the new generation»- Corriere TV

The Serbian champion reached his ninth final in London and his 35th at Grand Slam level

Novak Djokovic defeated the South Tyrolean Jannik Sinner in three sets in the semifinal of Wimbledon with a score of 6-3, 6-4, 7-6. The Serbian tennis player thus conquers the ninth final, the 35th at Grand Slam level. On Sunday he will challenge the winner of Alcaraz-Medvedev but in the meantime, on the sidelines of the match, he has reserved a certificate of esteem for the young opponent. “He is a leader of the new generation,” he admitted.

