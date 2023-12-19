He kidnaps and kills a 23-year-old: former NBA player arrested. The remains found in the Nevada desert

The accusation is very serious: having kidnapped and then killed Mariana Rodgersa doctor 23enne of Washington passed away on December 5th. Her remains were found in the Henderson Desert, IN Nevada. The one to answer for it is Chance Comanchebasket player ex Nbawho this year was competing with the Stockton Kings the NBA Development League (Nba G League). Last Friday he was arrested together with his 19-year-old girlfriend Sakari Harndenprecisely as part of the investigation into the disappearance of the 23-year-old Las Vegas. After the discovery of the remains of the body, however, the charges were changed to kidnapping and murder.

According to investigations conducted by Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, Rodgers was scheduled to meet Harnden on December 5. She hasn’t been seen since then. Also, that very evening the Stockton Kings of Chance Comanche they played in Henderson, Nevada. In the same area where the remains of the 23-year-old were later found. After the murder, Comanche continued to play for his team as if nothing had happened in the following events of the season. Until Friday, when after the arrest he Stockton Kings they immediately cut him from the roster.

Comanche boasts in its curriculum a game played in the NBA, in last seasonwhen he wore the jersey of the Portland Trail Blazers. Only one appearance, however, with 7 points and 3 rebounds in 21 minutes on the court against the Golden State Warriors. After this experience, he was “relegated” to the G League, choosing to return to play for the Stockton Kings in Las Vegas, he who was born in Los Angels but he grew up as a basketball player nearby Arizonaai Wildcats.