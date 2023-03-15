The fine, the suspension for twenty days and now the exclusion from the International Coppi and Bartali Week which begins on 21 March. The story of Antonio Tiberi it is not closed. The cyclist had killed a cat with an air rifle passing through San Marino. The runner had been fined four thousand euros by San Marino justice and then suspended for twenty days without pay by his team, Trek Segafredo. The team had also decided to donate the athlete’s salary (related to the period of suspension) to an “animal care, protection and rescue organization”.

The distance between the team and the cyclist

Trek Segafredo had strongly condemned “the reprehensible actwhich is a clear violation of the team’s code of conduct”. Tiberi did not race at the Laigueglia Trophy, the Tirreno-Adriatico and the Milano-Torino. Now, after the twenty-day suspension, the failure to call for the International Coppi and Bartali Week. According to Gazzetta dello Sportthere would be a “distance” between the rider and his team which could also lead to the “early termination of the contract” (which would expire at the end of 2024). On February 26, Tiberi had closed the Tour of the Emirates (won by world champion Remco Evenepoel) with an excellent seventh place, better than the Italians. But now he is forced to dismount and give up the next waiting for the team to make a decision.

Tiberi: “I am sorry, my grave gesture”

Tiberi, 22 years old in June, he apologized for his gesture. “I deeply regret of what happened. Shooting the cat was a tremendously stupid and irresponsible act, the gravity and danger of which I only realized in retrospect – the cyclist had written on social media -. I accept, with a sense of responsibility and repentance, the consequences and the blame for my action. If I haven’t spoken about it publicly before (alas, wrongly) it’s only out of a strong sense of shame and regret.”

The facts

The facts date back to September 2022. Tiberi, a shooting gun enthusiast, was trying out a new air rifle from the window of his house in San Marino. The young Lazio he had fired at a road sign but one of the shots had hit and killed a cat, which had been “adopted” by Federico Pedini Amati, minister of tourism and postal services. Tiberi had apologized to the minister and the citizens of San Marino.