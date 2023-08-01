He left Třinec after four titles because of his family. Marcinko hopes for a long season in Kometa as well

He spent an extremely successful six seasons in Třinec, during which he celebrated four championship titles. After the spring celebrations of this year’s championship, the thirty-five-year-old Slovak striker Tomáš Marcinko decided to change. In the next extraleague year, he will wear the jersey of Brno hockey players. “The main role in this was the desire to be closer to my family in Bratislava. We have been apart for a long time. My daughter and son are growing up, and I would like to be with them more. So when Kometa called, I didn’t hesitate at all.

