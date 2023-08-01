Home » He left Třinec after four titles because of his family. Marcinko hopes for a long season in Kometa as well
Sports

He left Třinec after four titles because of his family. Marcinko hopes for a long season in Kometa as well

by admin
He left Třinec after four titles because of his family. Marcinko hopes for a long season in Kometa as well

He spent an extremely successful six seasons in Třinec, during which he celebrated four championship titles. After the spring celebrations of this year’s championship, the thirty-five-year-old Slovak striker Tomáš Marcinko decided to change. In the next extraleague year, he will wear the jersey of Brno hockey players. “The main role in this was the desire to be closer to my family in Bratislava. We have been apart for a long time. My daughter and son are growing up, and I would like to be with them more. So when Kometa called, I didn’t hesitate at all.

See also  The 2022 season of the Chinese three-person basketball league opens. I am at the scene.

You may also like

Haiti vs. Denmark live updates: Denmark leads 1-0;...

Chongqing University Athletes Win First Gold Medal at...

Tuesday game operations in Kitz affected by rain

High-Stakes Battle: Cruz Azul Braces for Unbearable Heat...

yes it works on the beach too

A Perpignan – British Barbarians match in September...

Frenchman Alex Baudin disqualified from the Tour of...

Premier League: James Trafford and Kobbie Mainoo among...

Nedomlel is getting used to the environment and...

Cincinnati Reds Defeat Chicago Cubs in Opener of...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy