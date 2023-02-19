Of Sports editorial team

Roberto Soriano hadn’t scored for two years: he did it as an ex in Sampdoria-Bologna. «In two days it’s Sinisa’s birthday, he helped me in an important stage for us»

A goal, of course, is an emotion. Especially if he arrives after two years of fasting, which is a lot for a playmaker. But what moved Roberto Soriano, who finally scored on Saturday in Sampdoria-Bologna, was more than anything else the memory of his former coach, Sinisa Mihajlovic, who died two months ago from the consequences of a serious form of leukemia.

Interviewed after the meeting by Sky, Soriano is reminded that on Monday, February 20, Mihajlovic would have turned 54. And the Bolognese froze with emotion. After apologizing for the lump in his throat, he replied: «65 games have passed since my last goal, I’ve been looking for it for some time. I want to think that this goal also came thanks to Sinisawho helped me find him again in this stadium which was so important for both of us, where we spent some good times».