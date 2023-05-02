Home » He lost the last match of his career against Sparta. Unpleasant, but I’m dealing with my health, reports the former celebrity
Sports

He lost the last match of his career against Sparta. Unpleasant, but I’m dealing with my health, reports the former celebrity

by admin

He played in the Champions League, celebrated championship titles. However, Slavia defender David Hovorka ended his career after losing the derby with Sparta. Then, due to serious injuries, he did not get on the field. “Does it mean something to you that you just lost the last match with Sparta,” asked Aleš Svoboda in the Přímák program on Sport.cz. . At the same time, he also played for the Leten team in his career, but he did not make his mark in the A team and he enjoyed the most famous part of his career in the colors of the club from Eden.

See also  Scudetto playoff, Dinamo tames the Lioness and brings the series to 1-1

You may also like

Harden leads 76ers to first win in Boston

expecting her second child with her husband Alexis...

absenteeism?It was revealed that Messi went to Saudi...

NBA playoff dispatches: Nuggets display depth; Harden goes...

In Morocco, a woman died following a crowd...

Hollywood screenwriters begin indefinite strike

TV football program: at what time and on...

Serena Williams is expecting second child

Tuesday’s gossip: Allardyce, Rice, Guehi, Pochettino, Abraham, Fati,...

Israel, Macedonia and Estonia. The first basketball player...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy