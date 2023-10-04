He played for Inter, but now Gnoukouri risks expulsion

He played for Inter, but now risks being expelled from Italy for being illegal. It’s the story of Assane Demoya Gnoukouria talented 27-year-old Ivorian midfielder who grew up in Inter’s youth team and was then promoted to the first team by the coach Roberto Mancini (now Saudi Arabia coach).

The derby with Milan in April 2015

With the Nerazzurri shirt he made his Serie A debut on 11 April 2015 against Verona. He made 11 league appearances for the Nerazzurri, including one derby with Milan (April 19, 2015). In the 2014-15 season he also played one Italian Cup match and four in the Europa League. In November 2016 he debuted with the selection Under 23 of Ivory Coast (in the match lost against France) and in the January 2017 transfer market he was given then loan to Udinese. But he never played with the Friulians because they were him have had heart problems. Since then he has been released and can no longer play.

The prosecutor’s investigation and the true identity

In 2017 the footballer ended up entangled in an investigation by the Parma prosecutor’s office. Assane Demoya Gnoukouri’s true identity would be that of Alassane Traoré and would have been born in 1994 and not in 1996. The lawyer Michela Cucchetti has started the procedures for the request for asylum because he is seriously at risk of being expelled from Italy. “I was very young and I trusted the wrong people. I thought they wanted my best but instead they deceived me. I lost everything, the former midfielder told Freedom of Piacenza. Adding: “I just want this nightmare to end to be able to play football again, the only thing that matters to me,” he added.