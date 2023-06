Canadian hockey forward Jonathan Marchessault of Vegas won the Conn Smythe Trophy for the NHL’s most valuable player in the playoffs, and for the 32-year-old native of Cap-Rouge, it is the first ever individual award of his career. He contributed 25 points for 13 goals and 12 assists in 22 games in the Golden Knights’ first triumph. He tied for the top scorer in the playoffs with Germany’s Leon Draisaitl of Edmonton and finished second in productivity by a point behind teammate Jack Eichel.

