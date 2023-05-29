he pretends to be ill and goes to the Monaco GP, angry fans – breaking latest news

He hasn’t played since February 19 since the bad ankle injury he sustained against Lille. He too was absent from the Scudetto party. Galtier had defended him. he can’t move. And instead…

Waiting for what will decide Lionel Messi on the renewal or otherwise of the contract with the PSG, the adventure in Paris of by seems to have come to an end Neymar. A story that began in 2017 after the payment of the maxi clause of 222 million euros to Barcelona. But by now we have reached the end title in a season in which the Brazilian scored 18 goals with 17 assists. However, he hasn’t played since February 19 since the bad ankle injury he sustained against Lille. He was absent from the celebration for the title in the 1-1 draw against Strasbourg on Saturday 27 May, complete with a justification from Christophe Galtier (he can’t move), O Ney instead showed up at the Monaco GP yesterday, Sunday 28 May.

The French media have in fact taken over the images of Neymar’s arrival in the Red Bull garage. The Brazilian greeted the staff members of the reigning world champion team which then triumphed on the streets of Montecarlo thanks to Max Verstappen. And now a lot of controversy is raining on the Brazilian. accused him of disrespecting PSG fans, the coach and teammates. All reasons that push the Brazilian striker away from PSG, as he would like among other things MBA, his bitter rival in the Parisian squad. Although O Ney’s contract expires in June 2025, his farewell seems almost certain. The Premier would be on his future. In France they are safe: the Manchester United I will try to go crazy to buy the Brazilian. The team even calls it the deal of the summer. But regardless of what epilogue this story will have, one thing seems almost certain: the farewell to France by Neymar. Who will not be regretted by his fans. See also Pordenone eye, it's not a B: the next will be an A2 series

© breaking latest news

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

