The Social Drive Twitter account has uploaded a video where looks like an 8 year old boy driving a vehicle while his father gives him instructions.

The video shows from inside the car how was the event that occurred on March 19 on Avenida Las Malagueñas, at the Cortijo de Torres Fairgrounds in Estepona, Málaga and that The Local Police of Malaga is investigating for crimes against road safety.

Although the Police echoed this infraction on March 24, through its YouTube account, it was now when has gone viral thanks to the Social Drive profilewhere curious videos about events that occurred on Spanish roads are shared daily.

As explained by the Local Police of Malaga in the publication that accompanies the video, “the minor was sitting in the driver’s seat at the controls of the car, while his father was in the passenger seat, as the local policemen who intervened could verify by viewing a video recorded by a witness to the events”.

after what happened, “Local police officers located the vehicle in question parked in the areaas well as several people next to it, including the minor and his father, proceeding to identify them and supervise the documentation of the car, the latter being informed thatThe facts would be brought to the attention of the Juvenile Prosecutor’s Officeagreeing to accompany them to the offices of the Accident and Attestation Investigation Group (GIAA) where he was summoned for speedy trial”.

Controversy on social networks over the video of the child driving

Even though this is a clear traffic violation, Many people have come out in defense of the practice on social media. In the comments of the publication on Twitter, you can read comments that justify the video of the father indicating to his 8-year-old son how to drive and that they even confirm that it is a common practice among some people: “Let’s see, many of us have done this with our parents, but in a field, in a parking lot or in the field, not on the road.”

An 8-year-old boy drives a car while his father gives him directions 📹 Estepona, Malaga pic.twitter.com/doOqG92KT7 — SocialDrive (@SocialDrive_es) March 30, 2023