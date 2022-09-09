Original title: Scored 25 points in 19 minutes! Antetokounmpo twisted his foot and left the field, the coach revealed that there was no serious problem

On September 9, Beijing time, the European Cup Group C ended a contest. After four quarters, the Greek men’s basketball team defeated the Estonian men’s basketball team 90-69, and gained 5 consecutive victories in the group.

In this game, the Greek team suffered a frightening moment, because the team’s top star Giannis Antetokounmpo sprained his ankle, but fortunately there was no serious problem.

In the third quarter, Antetokounmpo knocked down an Estonian team player during an attack. At that time, the referee whistled Antetokounmpo for hitting someone with the ball. Immediately, Antetokounmpo was substituted. After the game, Antetokounmpo adjusted his ankle and put an ice pack on his knee.

Sources familiar with the matter said Antetokounmpo told the team’s doctor that he twisted his ankle during that offensive round. After that, Antetokounmpo did not appear again. So in the whole game, he only played 19 minutes and scored 25 points, 5 rebounds, 4 assists and 1 steal on 9 of 10 shots.

After the game, Antetokounmpo came to the court to shake hands with the Estonian team generals. At the press conference, Greece coach Dimitris Itudis revealed that Antetokounmpo’s ankle received ice and treatment, and he did not seem worried about his injury. “Everything is fine,” Itudis said.

In this European Cup group stage, Antetokounmpo played a total of 4 games, averaging 26.5 minutes per game, handing over 29.5 points and shooting 58%.

Greece advanced to the round of 16 as the first place in Group C and will face the fourth-placed Czech team in Group D in the quarter-finals. (jim)Return to Sohu, see more





