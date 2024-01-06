Home » He scored an Olympic goal against Manchester United, Chivas signed it officially – El Futbolero México
Chivas officially announced the signing of Brandon Téllez from LA Galaxy, adding another talented player to their lineup ahead of the Clausura 2024 season. The young forward gained attention after scoring an impressive Olympic goal against Manchester United, and it seems like his efforts have paid off as he joins the ranks of the iconic Mexican club.

Téllez’s arrival was also announced by Chivas’ affiliate team, CD Tapatío, along with Uziel García as their third reinforcement for the upcoming season. The 21-year-old’s potential had also caught the eye of European giants Bayern Munich, but he ultimately decided to make the move from the USA to Mexico.

The news of Téllez’s signing has already sparked excitement among Chivas fans, who are eager to see the promising forward in action. With the addition of Téllez and García, Chivas is looking to strengthen their squad and make a strong impact in the upcoming season.

As the anticipation builds, Chivas supporters and football enthusiasts alike will be eagerly awaiting Téllez’s debut with the iconic red and white jersey, hoping to see him replicate the same success he achieved during his time at LA Galaxy. The Clausura 2024 season is shaping up to be an exciting one for Chivas, and the addition of Brandon Téllez has only heightened the sense of anticipation and excitement surrounding the club.

