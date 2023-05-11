Home » He set fire to an ex, sentenced in Cassation to 17 years and 8 months
Sports

He set fire to an ex, sentenced in Cassation to 17 years and 8 months

by admin
He set fire to an ex, sentenced in Cassation to 17 years and 8 months

The Cassation sentenced Ciro Russo to 17 years and 8 months, the man who on 12 March 2019 attempted to kill his ex-wife Maria Antonietta Rositani, setting her on fire. The judges of the first criminal section of the Supreme Court recognized criminal liability by reducing the sentence imposed on appeal by one year for the man who, after escaping from house arrest who was serving in the Neapolitan area for mistreatment in the family, had reached Reggio Calabria and after ramming the woman’s car poured petrol on her and set her on fire. After the attack Maria Antonietta Rositani spent 20 months in the hospital, including intensive care, two hundred surgeries and treatments that are still continuing now for the burns she sustained.

“If we are to speak of justice, this man and all the men who commit such a monstrous crime should not be able to avail themselves of an abbreviated procedure. I am alive by a miracle but many women like me did not make it”, she tells the beraking latest news Maria Antonietta Rositani who awaited the sentence in Cassation with her lawyers, the lawyers Alessandro Elia and Massimiliano Santaiti, and with the associations ‘Insieme a Marianna’ and Udi civil parties in the process. “I can’t be calm even after this sentence. What I experienced – she underlines – no one should experience it and for this reason I will always fight against violence against women”.

See also  Tokyo Olympics: Give money, house and give cows...How can countries reward medal-winning athletes-BBC News

You may also like

“All-White” Olimpia: all white for the playoffs, for...

Denmark’s hockey players also have striker Ehlers from...

Lite Mourinho Serra, referral for Cremonese-Roma’s fourth official...

Weber reaches milestone in Germany

2023 Kunming Anning Hot Spring Plateau Half Marathon...

Clarisse Agbegnenou wins her sixth world judo title

Roma-Bayer: Ceferin and Gravina also at the Olimpico...

The Czech trio is on the verge of...

Madrid Open organisers apologise for not allowing women’s...

Nemecz beaten off at the start in Antwerp...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy