Huge talent. Years ago, he shone alongside David Pastrňák and Jakub Vrána at the World Under-18 Hockey Championship. But while the mentioned pair are playing in the most famous league in the world, after Václav Karabáček, the ground almost collapsed. “For me, it is one of the biggest disappointments in recent years, if I evaluate the talents that Czech hockey had,” Jan Škvor, hockey expert Sport..cz, says in the Příklep program. “His head is to blame, otherwise it is huge talent. He clings to rituals a lot,” reveals Lukáš Pech, an experienced striker of Motor České Budějovice who played with Karabáček.

