He sinned in December, and after a season when he has to guard almost every decoy, he ate and drank what he liked with gusto. And soon he gained ten kilos from it. “I enjoyed myself a bit. I always like to hurt myself in this regard during the winter,” laughs Max Verstappen. But now the excess weight is bad again and he is at the usual 74 kilograms. And if you add to that, the single-seater itself is much “leaner” compared to last year the Red Bull stable and if you look at the results of the pre-season tests from last week, Verstappen is once again the biggest favorite for the upcoming year of Formula 1. And he will be attacking for a golden hat-trick.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

