Zlatan Ibrahimovic as the Roman Caius Antivirus in the film “Asterix & Obelix – The Middle Kingdom” which arrives in Italian cinemas on February 2, distributed by Notorious Pictures. In a scene from the film – published by the Gazzetta dello sport – we see Ibra sprinting but is injured and asks for a change

January 26, 2023 – Updated January 26, 2023, 07:50 am

