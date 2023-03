For two thirds of the fifth game of the quarterfinals, Kometa was more dangerous and more determined on the ice of Vítkovice. However, she did not find a recipe for the great Aleš Stezka, who scored his first clean sheet in the thirteenth game of his career in the playoffs. Vítkovice won 1:0, the only goal was scored by Peter Mueller after a cheeky attack by Peter Fridrich on the left wing and a pass in front of the goal. Vítkovic needs only one victory to progress to the semi-finals.

