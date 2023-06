For the first time in his career, he made it into the elite ten of the Golden Stick poll. Striker Filip Chytil finished sixth thanks to a great season in the New York Rangers jersey, but he did not crown the successful season at the World Cup, where the 23-year-old center was sidelined by a facial injury after the second match. Although he is still feeling the effects of the hit with the disc, he is already diligently preparing for the new season.

