After a jump of 97.5 meters, Piotr Żyła was 13th in the middle of the first ski jumping competition at the World Championships in Planica. But in the second series, he made perhaps the best jump of his life. As much as 105 meters is a new record for the HS 102 facility. This distance was achieved by the 2021 world champion from Oberstdorf in great style. And he won the gold medal again. And Jan Szturc, who taught Żyła to jump in elementary school, says in an interview with Sport.pl that he predicted it.

See the video

Piotr Żyła has a plan for the World Cup. “You have to trust me? There’s no other way”

Łukasz Jachimiak: Adam Małysz 2001 and 2003, Piotr Żyła 2021 and 2023 – only two of them in history have defended their world titles on the normal hill. They are both your pupils. I can imagine how proud you are.

Jan Szturc: I am very proud of my students and very moved. Adam is now successful in his new role as CEO. And Piotrek really is like wine, so the older, the better. He’s always getting something better out of himself. The longer he trains, the more clearly he sees that it is worth working so hard. This champion title will definitely motivate him to fight for the next one in a few days on the large hill. He got in great shape. After all, he won this competition in an amazing way.

He even surprised you by attacking so brilliantly from 13th place after the first round?

– In 2019 in Seefeld, Dawid Kubacki already showed us that nothing is impossible in jumping [wygrał konkurs MŚ, mimo że po pierwszej serii zajmował dopiero 27. miejsce]. But Piotrek, attacking now from the 13th place, made a jump that will surely go down in history. And I will say this: I knew it would be like this!

how is it? Did you know he was going to win it even though he was only 13th halfway through the contest?

– Piotrek was only 5.9 points behind Stefan Kraft, so everything was open. Before Piotrek’s final jump, I looked at the wind charts and told my family: “Well, now Piotrek will jump 105 meters and he will get a medal.” As he started off the beam, I watched closely his approach to the take-off. He kept it, and if Piotrek maintains a good commuting position to the end, he uses all the huge night he has in his legs. And so it was – it jumped beautifully, perfectly. He found quite good conditions, he used them perfectly and it was obvious from his joy that he knew that it would give him a lot. Of course, we had to count when he overtook the next competitors, but I was sure that there would be a medal. It’s gold and it’s fantastic!

“I get such a kick as if I drank two beers.” Piotr Żyła reveals the secret of his bubble

Kudos to our staff because they did a great job. This can also be seen in the fifth place of Dawid Kubacki, sixth place of Kamil Stoch, 16th place of Paweł Wąsk and 20th place of Olek Zniszczoła. Now everyone in the team will be under pressure. They have already won a medal, and a gold one, now they will be able to compete more freely and with even greater appetite, because they see that they are well prepared. They don’t have to do anything anymore, and they can do even more wonderful things.

You said that this leap of 105 meters by Żyła will go down in history. It’s a hill record, the flat landing was so good that the judges gave 19 points each – do you see anything that Piotrek could have done better?

– It is very rare that there is not at least one little thing to improve in a jump, but this time I would be inclined to think that nothing could be done better. It was an excellent jump. It’s the end of February, most of the season is behind us and I don’t remember such a jump. You could see how Piotrek was dissatisfied after the first jump. He was a bit hampered by the conditions, but it wasn’t a clean jump either, the take-off was not finished with his legs, he started it from the top, there were mistakes, he stayed over the boule and he lacked cruising speed. And in the second series it was really the best jump of the whole season. Of all I’ve seen.

The jumping legend emphasizes the word “again”. And reminds: Malysz was right

You say that already at the moment of leaving the threshold it was clear to you that the distance would be great and I admit that for me – although I am a layman, not a coach – too. I remembered when Adam Małysz knocked out on the normal hill at the 2007 World Championships in Sapporo, and Apoloniusz Tajner commenting on the competition said “Yes, of course, it’s all clear now!” when Malysz was just a little over the threshold.

– I also remembered those jumps of Adam from Sapporo! This second jump of Piotrek looked as if he had a string wrapped around his waist and as if right after leaving the threshold someone was pulling him up, some angel! Piotrek was perfectly driven by his raised hip in flight. It kept him from losing speed. He caught meters, swallowed them. I hope it will be the same on the big hill.

“Yes, I’m losing my vote.” The best day of Thurnbichler’s life. “I’ve never felt such emotions”

And with your hand on your heart – do you hope that Żyła will last in this form until the Olympic Games in 2026? At the World Championships, he has already won his seventh medal (two golds and a bronze individually and gold and three bronzes in the team), and at the Games he never stood on the podium and it would be a pity if he could not change that.

– I think that three years is not a long time for Piotrek. He is such an ambitious and hard-working lad that you can really expect him to keep fit until the Olympics in Italy.