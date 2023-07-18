He threw a hockey stick at me, recalls Šlégr of the legendary goalkeeper, who will be in the Hall of Fame

The announcement of the new members of the Hockey Hall of Fame in Toronto at the end of June brought to mind the careers of three goaltenders. In addition to Mike Vernon and Henrik Lundqvist, Tom Barrasso, who was a teammate of a number of Czech hockey players, will also see the ceremonial launch in November. “He was such a strange guy, he was very much his own,” recalls Jiří Šlégr in the program Příklep extra.

