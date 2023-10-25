Home » He twisted like a snake, lied the most in court! Berbr discussed Fousko and his income about the trial
The criticism of the current chairman of the Football Association of the Czech Republic (FAČR), Petr Fousek, was targeted today at the Pilsen District Court by the former vice-chairman of the FAČR, Roman Berbr, who, along with other people, is confessing to charges of corruption and influencing second and third league matches in 2019 and 2020. Fousek u he testified in court last week and said, among other things, that today’s FAČR is more democratic and that Berbr was always known for gravitating towards a dominant way of management and preferring not to discuss things too much in the bodies, but to come up with concrete solutions. Berbr said today in a roughly half-hour speech that Fousek, on the other hand, is unable to make any decisions and that he lied the most in court of the witnesses heard so far.

