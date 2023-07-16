Home » He wanted a photo, dropped half the peloton. Fans, don’t go to the cyclists’ office! faces the expert
He wanted a photo, dropped half the peloton. Fans, don’t go to the cyclists’ office! faces the expert

During the weekend’s mountain stages at the Tour de France, the bag was torn open with unpleasant falls. Latvian Neilands fell into a concrete wall in the downhill, on Saturday the race had to be neutralized due to a mass collision in the peloton on a wet road and several injuries. And the main group was stopped by a mass fall in the Sunday stage as well. The worst part is that it is completely useless. He was blamed by one of the fans.

