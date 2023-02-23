In the last round, he already hinted at it with an exhibition hit from a volley from behind the goal against Olomouc. “It’s true that I’ve been waiting for a goal for a long time,” acknowledged the 24-year-old Tupta, who returned to Italy from a loan spell at Slovan last season. And somewhat surprisingly, he then signed a three-year contract with the third division breaking latest news.

“Everything was a bit confusing. I had other offers in the summer, in the end I may have waited a long time for something else to come along. It dragged on, and I finally decided on breaking latest news. Maybe it’s not taken that way abroad, but even the third league in Italy is demanding and the first five or six teams have good quality. And above all, I knew that they wanted to advance and the second league is already about something else,” explained the admirer of Cristina Ronaldo.

In Serie C, however, the famous free-kick executor struggled. He recorded only two assists in 15 duels. “It was certainly not easy for me. I jumped into the first games, then I didn’t play a minute in seven, I don’t know why. And I played the last one practically all the time. Even though I didn’t score, I think it was good for the game. But of course goals are expected from the striker,” said Tupta, who left for the Apennine Peninsula at the age of 16.

"It wasn't easy to leave at sixteen, when you're still a boy. I didn't speak Italian or English. This was probably the hardest, as well as leaving family and friends. But I certainly wouldn't take it back. When you want to achieve something, you have to sacrifice something. I believe it will pay off. Actually, that has already happened. However, few guys manage to get from a small village in Slovakia to the world and play with big players in Series A and B," says the native of Jarovnice near Prešov.

By the way, in the attack, he was on par with the famous Luka Toni, world champion from 2006. “I have good memories of him. I just played my first big game with him for Verona. Even though he was already 37 years old, you could see that he was a great player. A killer in lime. He was also a great person in character. So does Pazzini. Training every day with such players and learning from them is a big plus,” he also mentions the former striker of Inter and AC Milan or the Italian national team, with whom he is still in contact.

Since leaving for the Apennine Peninsula, Tupta has tried out for seven teams, including in Switzerland and Poland. Now the world traveler would like to stay in Liberec for a longer period. Not only because she is expecting her first child in the summer.

“I have a loan with an option, so I believe I will do well, convince and stay here. I don’t want to commute anymore, I would like to settle down in one club for at least two years,” commented Tupta, who became one of the main executors of direct free kicks right after arriving at Nis.

"The guys know I can kick it. In training, it falls for me, but there are others who also have good kicking technique, I have no problem getting along with them. I have such a kick that I have to have a little more distance, and there are guys who can kick better from close range," explains Tupta, who showed his refined technique in the match against Olomouc.

“Although it may not look like it on replays, in the live game it seemed to me that the ball was flying incredibly fast, that I couldn’t even hit it better,” smiled the offensive player, who feels best on the court at or under the spike.