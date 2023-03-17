He interviews Olympic winners while waiting, as well as football stars, fighters from the extra league or famous faces from the world‘s most famous league, the NHL. Moderator Honza Homolka, like a true professional, can get out of any situation with a smile. Why not, after all, he is also the chief commentator of the television station O2 TV Sport, where he is in charge of football and hockey broadcasts, and also hosts the program Příklep on Sport.cz. He enjoys his role, even if it is sometimes quite a chore. “I watch football, hockey, and I still get paid for it,” smiles the guy, who years ago played for Sparta and Bohemians. And maybe the famous Jindřich Trpišovský got him to Xaverov.

