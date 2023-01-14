Modena, 14 January 2023 – There is an element – ​​which has already emerged but is now taken into more forceful consideration by the investigators – in the yellow of the death of Alice Neri, the 32-year-old from Modena found charred in her car in the countryside of Fossa di Concordia, a small town on the border between the provinces of Modena and Mantua. A white Alfa Romeo Mito which followed the victim’s blue Ford Fiesta after the latter had stopped for an hour (between 4 and 5 in the morning on 18 November) on the Peljesac embankment. [Missing Caption]Alice Neri, Mohamed’s cell phone under x-rays The woman was presumably together with the main suspect in her murder, 29-year-old Mohamed Gaaloul, seen by some witnesses getting into the car with the woman in the parking lot of a club where the 32-year-old had spent the evening. Set off from the embankment, it is at that moment that a second car appears in the same spot. The investigators are trying to figure out who owns the Alfa Romeo Mito intercepted in those minutes in the countryside. Murder Alice Neri, all the mysteries: a man in prison and many suspects, but the motive is missing The white Myth, in a stretch of road, had joined the victim’s Ford Fiesta. In this way…