Milano – He was called Laura Amato, 54 years old, one of the two women who died in the accident which took place between Friday and Saturday at the Milan-Ghisolfa barrier on the A4 motorway. The woman was aboard her Lancia Ypsilon when she was hit, around 2.30, by another car while she was stopped at the toll booth to collect the ticket. She was returning home with a friend after her birthday party in Milan.

Laura had been working as a social health worker at the hospital for 5 years Macedonio Melloni of Milan which is part of Asst Fatebenefratelli-Sacco. Leave a son. Her colleagues greeted her on social media: “We can only remember you always smiling” and they are thinking about a moment of remembrance in the hospital. Many on Facebook wanted to leave a memory of the victim, with words of praise for his humanity with patients: “I still can’t believe it – writes a woman – she treated my mother at Trivulzio. She was a smart woman, very humane and very sweet with the elderly.”

