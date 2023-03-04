Home Sports he will be on the bench with Roma against Juventus-breaking latest news
Sports

he will be on the bench with Roma against Juventus-breaking latest news

he will be on the bench with Roma against Juventus-breaking latest news

The appeal of the Roma coach on the dispute with the fourth official Serra has been accepted: the Sports Court of Appeal wants to wait for the conclusion of the investigation by the federal prosecutor

Indeed, the first section of the FIGC Court of Appeal believes that it is necessary to investigate the aspects of the matter in question which have not been sufficiently explored to date, also due to the difficulty of acquiring elements of clarification from Serra who, due to circumstances of time and place , was unable to guarantee a fruitful hearing in compliance with the rules governing the conduct of the hearing remotely. For this reason, and in the light of the declared existence of a proceeding initiated by Federal Prosecution relating to the same facts for which the judgment is to be judged, it is therefore essential to acquire the investigative acts carried out up to now, starting from any depositions made by the match officials. The Federal Public Prosecutor’s Office will have to deal with these duties as quickly as possible and, in any case, within the term of three days in order to allow this Court to usefully continue the procedure in the epigraph in compliance with the timescales assigned by the Sports Justice Code. Hence, in order to ensure effective protection for the complaining parties, the suspension of the sanction until the referral hearing, as of now set for 10 March 2023 at 2.30 pm.
At this point it is considered probable that Mourinho’s suspension could be reduced from two days to one and that he could therefore serve his sentence by not sitting on the bench in the match that Roma will play against Sassuolo.

March 4, 2023 (change March 4, 2023 | 2:30 pm)

