Czech hockey defenseman David Jiříček must have had his ears ringing. He might not have expected as much praise as he received in the hockey program Příklep on Sport.cz. He was paid tribute by Jiří Ticháček, a teammate from the silver twenty, who will soon save the Kladno Knights in the playoff for the extra league. “He’s a great guy, he’s got things sorted out in his head. He’ll catch on in the national team and in the NHL,” says Ticháček about his partner in the defense pair.

