Bologna, 12 January 2023 – Absolved why the fact does not constitute a crime. “We are satisfied and happy now We look forward to reading the reasons of the sentence”. These are the first words of Selene Ticchijust out of the courtroom of Forlì where she was on trial for wearing, in Predappio, on 28 October 2018, the famous t-shirt with the inscription ‘Auschwitz country‘.

Ticchi was accused of violation of article 2 of the Mancino law. Prosecutor Laura Brunelli had asked for 9 months and a 600 euro fine for the former exponent of Come on New who is now a member of the Movimento Nazionale, but the judge acquitted Ticchi, defended by her husbandthe lawyer Daniele D’Urso.

In the process they were made up as civil parties the Anpi and the heir of a deportee in the Polish Nazi concentration camp.

De Maria (Pd), a sentence that is a bad sign for the country

“I am very saddened by the sentence of the court of Forlì relating to what happened in 2018 a Predappio. I honestly don’t know what could have been more evident than the violation of current legislation. A bad sign for the country and for i democratic values”. He told ANSA Andrea De Maria, deputy of the Democratic Party and former mayor of Marzabotto, scene of the most serious massacre of the Nazi-fascists during the Second World War. “All the more reason – he continues – I feel committed to promoting the bill, signed with other colleagues in the Chamber and in the Senate and shared with the Anpi, to make the fight against the apology of fascism and Nazism more effective”.