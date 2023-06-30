Home » Head of NSA: The government’s decision to ban Russian athletes is a legislative support
Sports

Head of NSA: The government’s decision to ban Russian athletes is a legislative support

by admin

The government’s approval on Wednesday of the ban on the participation of individual athletes and teams representing Russia in competitions on Czech territory is legislative support for a similar long-term position of the National Sports Agency (NSA), NSA chairman Ondřej Šebek told CTK today. The approved draft of the Ministry of Education also includes a ban on the participation of Czech representatives in competitions held in Russia. According to Šebek, however, it does not prevent, for example, Czech hockey players from continuing in the Kontinental Hockey League, because at that moment they are not Czech representatives.

See also  Lang Ping resigns as head coach of Chinese women's volleyball team

You may also like

World Women’s Volleyball League Suwon Station in South...

Formula 1: Red Bull increases pressure on de...

Santos terminate the contract of Eduardo Bauermann, involved...

Friday’s gossip: Torres, Timber, Rice, Caicedo, Veiga, Loftus-Cheek,...

Traoré is getting used to Pilsen. It can...

MPs urge Premier League to agree EFL funding...

Hard does not participate in the European Cup

Andre Drummond headed to Mavericks to start free...

Milan on Hjulmand, possible exchange with Lecce. Inter,...

Serie B, Helbiz skips: Balata has to do...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy