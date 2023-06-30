Head of NSA: The government’s decision to ban Russian athletes is a legislative support

The government’s approval on Wednesday of the ban on the participation of individual athletes and teams representing Russia in competitions on Czech territory is legislative support for a similar long-term position of the National Sports Agency (NSA), NSA chairman Ondřej Šebek told CTK today. The approved draft of the Ministry of Education also includes a ban on the participation of Czech representatives in competitions held in Russia. According to Šebek, however, it does not prevent, for example, Czech hockey players from continuing in the Kontinental Hockey League, because at that moment they are not Czech representatives.

