HEAD presenta a Parigi la campagna ”Your Game Is Our Game” – Sport Marketing News

Racquet sports are the most accessible, suitable for everyone because they can be practiced at any age and with any degree of physical preparation, ability and experience. This means that anyone can play at any age, any level of fitness or skill, or any level of experience.

HEAD is ready to support and offer advice, practical solutions and all the equipment and clothing that people who approach these sports may need. The audacious mission to bring everyone on the pitch is summed up in the claim “Your Game is Our Game”, kicked off with the launch of the campaign in Paris before the French Open. It will then continue in clubs and with events all over the world, with an important and fun social campaign.

The campaign includes the online presentation of the new, original interactive movie “Everyone’s Invited”with a spectacular parterre of Team HEAD athletes (including Novak Djokovic) and recreational players, of all ages and skill levels. A click on the main characters takes us behind the scenes to discover new and fascinating stories and aspects of the Head champions, in a short film that invites us to pick up a racket and start playing. We will also see it on the big screens at tournaments and on partner websites and of course in the brand new hub online di HEAD, Make a Racket: The ultimate destination for brand news, top stories, tips, and reviews of gear, apparel, and shoes.

HEAD she believes it and goes straight to the goal. And she does it with a campaign that anyone can join. An open invitation to discover these sports, to get moving and to stay healthy and cheerful.