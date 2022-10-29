Vittorio Boiocchi, the head ultrà of Inter, 69, was killed after being seriously injured in a shooting that took place in the early evening in Figino, on the western outskirts of Milan. Boiocchi, a multiple-judge, with 26 years in prison, was shot in the chest in via Fratelli Zanzoterra, not far from his home. And he died shortly after being admitted to the San Carlo hospital where he had arrived in already desperate conditions. The Mobile squad of the police headquarters led by Marco Calì investigates the murder. The ambush took place just before the Inter-Sampdoria match at the San Siro stadium. Curva Nord withdrew the banners during the match. The chorus “who doesn’t jump is a Rossonero” rose from a segment of the stadium occupied by Inter fans. The North remained impassive. Nobody moved.