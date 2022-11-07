TURIN. Health: Region and trade unions, dialogue between the deaf. Better: wall to wall. The theme is the guidelines that local health authorities and hospitals must incorporate in their plans to avoid or at least reduce “boarding”, that is, waiting in the emergency room. Current and thorny issue, which citizens pay for every day. Today a tough stance on the part of the unions. Everyone, absolutely everyone. Not surprisingly, the press release is signed by the Intersindacale representing doctors and nurses.

“No comparison”

The organizations denounce the failure to share guidelines which, once translated into practice, “foresee profound changes in the organization of the company and in the work of health professionals in all departments”. And this, despite “for some time now we have been asking for structural interventions to improve working conditions in emergency rooms and the service rendered to the population: in particular, we are asking for an increase in beds for acute and post-acute patients and the hiring of adequate staff to manage them “.

“Cut the number of beds”

In Piedmont, the unions denounce, from 2010 to 2020 2,011 post-bed for acute patients were cut, with a reduction of 14%. In the same years, against an increase of 173 post-bed in rehabilitation, 440 post-bed in long-term care were cut, equal to 33% of the total (data from the Ministry of Health. instead 55019, with a reduction of 3915 units overall.

«No ai rattoppi»

These numbers abundantly justify boarding and should address its solutions, the unions continue, in unison: “All the other proposals are only downward solutions, which buffer a problem that has now become chronic and no longer limited to heat waves or flu epidemics “. And again: “Distributing stretchers in the wards, converting specialist wards into waiting areas for patients can only be emergency choices, in the event of sudden and massive overflow, but they certainly cannot represent concrete proposals for the daily management of patients waiting for hospitalization. in Goddess “. Hence the request, addressed to Luigi Icardi and Mauro Minola, councilor and director of the Piedmontese Health Service, for a confrontation that so far “has been guilty avoided”.

On the territory

Nursind Piemonte, one of the nurses’ unions, goes further and announces a complaint on the basis of hospitalization times deemed unacceptable. San Giovanni Bosco: from 2 to 3 days. Maria Vittoria: from 2 to 3 days. Martini: 3 to 6 days. San Luigi: from 3 to 6 days. Sousse: from 1 to 3 days, depending on the season. Rivoli: from 3 to 5 days. Chivasso: from 3 to 7 days. Chieri: 2 days. Carmagnola: from 2 to 4 days. Ciriè: from 2 to 3 days. Mauritian: 2 to 4 days. Molinette: from 30 to 40 hours. Ivrea: from 2 to 3 days. «It is true that the codes having the characteristics of urgency are generally respected – Nursind acknowledges -. Unfortunately, the others are much less so, almost always doubling and / or tripling. The times for re-evaluation of the patient while waiting for a visit are also complicated by the conditions of overcrowding and cannot always be respected ».

118 under pressure

Users storm the 118 system and the emergency rooms because they are the last cathedrals in the desert, with no opening and closing hours, continues Nursind: “In July 2022 there was a 25% increase in workloads of operational centers, about a thousand calls a day with a peak that exceeds one thousand two hundred on 25 July 2022, an exorbitant load. Compared to July 2020, in 2022 there is a 30% increase in transport to the DEA PS by the local system “. The picture is this.