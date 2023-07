Fear for Massimo Mauro, television commentator, former manager and footballer of Juventus and Naples was struck by a heart attack during a padel match in the Lido di Catanzaro district, where he was on vacation. Immediately transported to the hospital he underwent an emergency angioplasty. It was Mauro himself who reassured everyone: “They were very good in the hospital and still are. I am looked after well and pampered”.

