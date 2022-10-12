Cup team. It is difficult to define otherwise the path of the Longarone Alpina when he plays in the Veneto Cup, where he had won the first two seasonal matches by overcoming the preliminary triangular. Back from four consecutive knockouts in Promotion, the Gialloblù entrusted on Monday to the temporary guidance of the assistant coach Federico Garlet (sacked Sandro Tormen) won in Montello in the 16th final of the event, obtaining the pass for the round of 16 scheduled for Wednesday 23 November against a between Conegliano and Julia Sagittaria. The affirmation comes to penalties, where the yellow and blue are perfect, while the Treviso players have missed their fifth attempt. In regular time, the match ended 1-1, with an immediate advantage from Riccardo Bez, who was equalized in the half hour by the hosts on a dubious penalty. Then resumed with almost only Longarone Alpina in the field, including a wrong penalty from Bressan at 82. Until the lucky and well-deserved epilogue. Last year on penalties the Longarone Alpina had won the First Category Veneto Cup.

MONTELLO – LONGARONE ALPINA 5-6 dcr (1-1)

MONTELLO (3-5-2): Trentin; Merlo (72 ‘Carraro), Prosdocimi, Strippoli; Scantamburlo, Dal Maso, Giuliotto, Poloni, Munarin (75 ‘Fietta); Tronchin (80 ‘Spinello), Pignata. Coach Alex Visentin.

ALPINE LONGARONE (4-3-1-2): Valentinis; Santarcieri, Riccardo Bez, Zavan, Bressan; Tomasi, Piyuka (54 ‘De Marchi), Sitta; Haroku (67 ‘Boateng); Ivo Bez, Fremiotti (78 ‘De Poloni). Coach Federico Garlet.

Referee: Gallo of Mestre. Assistants: Rizzo di Treviso and Davanzo di Castefranco.

Rarely: 11 ‘Riccardo Bez, 34’ Merlo on a penalty.

Note: booked Strippoli, Fietta, Prosdocimi (M), Bressan, De Marchi (L). At 82 ‘Bressan (L) got a penalty saved. Recovery 0 ‘pt, 5’ st

Penalty sequence: Pignata (M) goal, Bressan (L) goal, Fietta (M) goal, Sitta (L) goal, Spinello (M) goal, Tomasi (L) goal, Dal Maso (M) goal, Boateng (L) goal, Giuliotto (M) crossbar, Zavan (L) goal.