Home » Heart rate 187. The Chinese began to collapse at Wimbledon, but still finished the match
Sports

Heart rate 187. The Chinese began to collapse at Wimbledon, but still finished the match

by admin
Heart rate 187. The Chinese began to collapse at Wimbledon, but still finished the match

The doctor found an alarming heart rate of 187 in the Chinese… According to ESPN, after leaving the court, Wu I-ping felt at the edge of his strength, yet he returned to court No. 3 for the opening round duel to the excitement of the spectators. According to some sources, he may have had stomach problems as he ate during the rain break.

“I had absolutely no idea what was going on. I just thought it was wild. But then he told me that his heart was failing. He felt like he was going to collapse there,” said Tiafoe, who waited 20 minutes to see what was going to happen.

“Then he came to try to play. As soon as he said that, I knew it was still going to be a war. But I was glad that he felt fine and was able to finish the match on a high note. The last two sets were great,” claimed the winner after winning 7:6, 6:3, 6:4. “I think we still have a lot of fights ahead of us,” added Tiafoe, who will face Switzerland’s Dominic Stricker in the next round.

Twenty-three-year-old Wu I-Ping is currently ranked 62nd in the world, won his first ATP tournament in Dallas in February: He reached the third round at the US Open last year, the Chinese’s best Grand Slam result.

See also  Work has begun on the disputed bobsleigh track in Cortina

You may also like

«Two GPs in Italy, the sacrifice of ACI....

Hope Solo’s big stop: Women’s World Cup Moment...

Tour de France 2023, live: follow the sixth...

Tour de France | Stage 6 of the...

Manny Machado Breaks Home Run Record at Petco...

Women’s World Cup referees will be able to...

Sturm brings Dutch goalie Scherpen

British Grand Prix quiz: Can you name the...

Tom Lockyer: Luton captain signs new deal and...

“The education of athletes and their entourage is...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy