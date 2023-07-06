Heart rate 187. The Chinese began to collapse at Wimbledon, but still finished the match

The doctor found an alarming heart rate of 187 in the Chinese… According to ESPN, after leaving the court, Wu I-ping felt at the edge of his strength, yet he returned to court No. 3 for the opening round duel to the excitement of the spectators. According to some sources, he may have had stomach problems as he ate during the rain break.

“I had absolutely no idea what was going on. I just thought it was wild. But then he told me that his heart was failing. He felt like he was going to collapse there,” said Tiafoe, who waited 20 minutes to see what was going to happen.

“Then he came to try to play. As soon as he said that, I knew it was still going to be a war. But I was glad that he felt fine and was able to finish the match on a high note. The last two sets were great,” claimed the winner after winning 7:6, 6:3, 6:4. “I think we still have a lot of fights ahead of us,” added Tiafoe, who will face Switzerland’s Dominic Stricker in the next round.

Twenty-three-year-old Wu I-Ping is currently ranked 62nd in the world, won his first ATP tournament in Dallas in February: He reached the third round at the US Open last year, the Chinese’s best Grand Slam result.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

