HEAT ALERT from RED MARK on 16 cities; there is the notice from the MINISTRY of HEALTH » ILMETEO.it

WEEKEND Weather: HOT ALERT from RED MARK on 16 cities; there is the notice of the MINISTRY of HEALTH

Red dot weekend for 16 citiesIt will be a really hot mid-July weekend on the climate front. In addition to a stable and sunny meteorological context, temperatures will in fact undergo a further surge with the heat that will gradually become more and more intense and oppressive on many regions of our country.

The reason must be sought in the presence of an incandescent flow of air arriving directly from the heart of the Sahara which will feed a new anti-cyclonic bubble ready to envelop Italy from North to South.

After a Saturday characterized by good weather everywhere and by temperatures already clearly rising, our attention is focused on Sunday 16th when the Cerberus anticyclone will in fact pass the baton to the even more fiery Charon, the one who will ferry us inside what will turn out to be the hottest phase of this first part of the summer, with expected record values.

But it will not only be the anomalous trend of the thermometers that will worry, but also that of the bio-climatic discomfort. The map below shows the red dot cities scheduled for Saturday 15 July. Warm alert, the red dot cities scheduled for Saturday 15 July. There will be 15 cities at risk, a number however destined to rise further in the 24 hours following. In fact, for Sunday 16 July, the Ministry of Health indicates as many as 16 red dot cities and to be precise Bari, Bologna, Cagliari, Campobasso, Catania, Civitavecchia, Florence, Frosinone, Latina, Messina, Palermo, Perugia, breaking latest news, Rieti, Rome and Viterbo.

On the weather front, as you can well imagine, there will be very little to tell. The high pressure will continue in its aim of maintaining a granitic stability over the whole country with skies that will remain practically clear from north to south. To see any threatening clouds it will be necessary to climb to high altitudes, on the Alpine peaks especially those on the border.

Have a nice warm weekend everyone!

