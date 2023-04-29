Heat Bucks referee report: The two teams each missed the judgment once but Butler was fouled before the tie – yqqlm

Original title: Heat Bucks referee report: The two teams missed the judgment once each but Butler was fouled before the tie

Beijing time on April 28th, in yesterday’s NBA playoffs Eastern Focus game, the Heat narrowly beat the Bucks 128-126 in overtime in an away game.

Today, the NBA officially issued referee reports for the last 2 minutes of the game and the last 2 minutes of overtime. There were two missed judgments. The details are as follows:

1. At the end of the final quarter, the two teams tied 113-113. In the Heat’s offensive round, Butler caught the ball and shot in, and then made a shot. The referee’s report pointed out that Adebayor had contact with Holiday when he was covering for Butler, and he pushed Holiday down. This was an offensive foul and the referee missed the judgment.

2. With 2.1 seconds left in regular time, the Bucks led 118-116, and the Heat held the offensive ball. Butler received a pass from Vincent and threw the ball in the air, tying the score and dragging it into overtime . The referee’s report pointed out that before Butler received the ball, Connaughton grabbed Butler’s arm and prevented him from receiving the ball. This was a defensive foul and the referee missed it.

In addition, the referee reported that there was no problem with Middleton causing Love to leave the field for 6 fouls: Love moved laterally into Middleton’s forward path and had physical contact, which affected Middleton’s SQBR (speed, agility, balance, rhythm)

