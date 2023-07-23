Heat ‘frustrated’ by the behavior of the Trail Blazers in the negotiation for Dame Lillard

Chris Haynes in un recent podcast took stock of the deal between the Miami Heat and the Portland Trail Blazers for Dame Lillard.

“So, Miami is aware that they don’t have all the assets the Blazers want in exchange for Dame. This is why the Heat would like to know in detail what is necessary to please the Blazers. What teams to bring in to get the missing assets, one way to make it work. But so far there hasn’t been this kind of communication, which all makes for a frustrating situation for Miami.

Both teams are on vacation. Especially key people in the front office, who have more responsibility in trying to close a deal… Dame’s agent Aaron Goodwin was hoping Miami and Portland would meet in Las Vegas during Summer League. This did not happen…

Miami is frustrated with how slow it is going… Portland is telling him, “Bring your best offer.” Miami on the other hand would like to know what Portland wants, but gets no response… The Heat think things could move faster if Portland said exactly what it wants.”

As noted, Lillard has listed the Heat as the only preferred destination. Portland, for her part, doesn’t seem to be in any hurry to sell it.

