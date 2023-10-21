Heat, Tyler Herro speaks: One day I will become the best scorer in the League

Tyler Herro recently discussed con The Ringer of his summer spent at the center of NBA transfer rumors as a trade pawn for the Miami Heat.

“At a certain point I really thought I was going to move on…I almost packed my bags,” admits the guard from Kentucky, whose transfer was one of the conditions necessary to allow the Heat to get their hands on Dame Lillard.

However, the former Trail Blazers star ultimately moved to the Bucks, so Herro will have another chance to show his worth under coach Spoelstra.

“My name now circulates among the NBA transfer rumors every summer, I’m almost used to it…My detractors always move the target forward. At first they said I would never be a 20 point scorer a game. I don’t know what the hell they’re saying now, but I’m sure they’ll still find something wrong…”.

“I’m already one of the best young scorers in the league, and I think I have the potential to become the best in the NBA.”

Last year, his 4th at Florida, Herro averaged 20.1 points, 5.4 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game.

