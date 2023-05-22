Heat vs. Celtics: Game 3 odds, prediction, schedule, TV channel

The Boston Celtics are taking on the Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference finals, with a trip to the NBA Finals on the line.

Stars like Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown have paved the way for the Celtics’ success during the playoffs. Against the 76ers, Tatum scored an NBA Game 7-record 51 points, and Brown is averaging 24.6 points per game. The Celtics are +260 to win the NBA title at FOX Bet.

[RELATED: Celtics-Heat Game 3 betting stats, trends]

Boston is facing an unlikely opponent in Miami.

The Heat have blazed through the postseason, defeating the Milwaukee Bucks in five games and the New York Knicks in six. Miami — led by Jimmy “Buckets” Butler — was able to wreak all this havoc on the NBA in the East as an eighth seed.

The Heat currently have the third-best odds to win the Larry O’Brien Trophy at +400, dropping from +1400 after winning the first two games in Boston.

Will Miami keep up the hot streak? Or will the Celtics cool down Butler & Co.? Here’s a look at the series from a betting perspective, with odds at FOX Bet :

Celtics at Heat, 8:30 p.m. ET Sunday, TNT (Heat lead series 2-0)

Point spread: Celtics -4.5 (Celtics favored to win by more than 4.5 points, otherwise Heat cover)

Moneyline: Celtics -200 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $15 total); Heat +140 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $24 total)

Total scoring over/under: 214 points scored by both teams combined

See also DEB Women ahead of World Cup Quarterfinals vs USA - "It will be exciting to see how we can compete" Boston Celtics BOS -4.5

-200

o214

Miami Heat MIA +4.5

+140

u214



SERIES WINNER

Heat: -189 (bet $10 to win $15.29 total)

Celtics: +120 (bet $10 to win $22 total)

Jimmy Butler or Jayson Tatum: Who do you trust more? sports/1600/900/play-6659cbc76000c21–SPEAK_Thumbnail_jimmy_vs_jayson_1684275466519.png?ve=1&tl=1″ media=”(min-width: 1024px)” data-v-c8276d2a=””> sports/1600/900/play-6659cbc76000c21–SPEAK_Thumbnail_jimmy_vs_jayson_1684275466519.png?ve=1&tl=1″ media=”(max-width: 1023px)” data-v-c8276d2a=””> sports/1600/900/play-6659cbc76000c21–SPEAK_Thumbnail_jimmy_vs_jayson_1684275466519.png?ve=1&tl=1″ media=”(max-width: 767px)” data-v-c8276d2a=””> Emmanuel Acho, Joy Taylor, Ric Bucher, and Cuttino Mobley debate who they trust more: Jimmy Butler or Jayson Tatum.

Schedule and scores for the series (all times 8:30 p.m. ET, TV TNT):

Game 1: Heat 123, Celtics 116

Game 2: Heat 111, Celtics 105

Game 3: Celtics at Heat, Sunday

Game 4: Celtics at Heat, Tuesday

Game 5: Heat at Celtics, Thursday *

Game 6: Celtics at Heat, Saturday *

Game 7: Heat at Celtics, May 29 *

* = if necessary

Jimmy Butler, Heat enter ECF with smallest slice of NBA title pie sports/1600/900/play-66599929c0000cb–Jimmy_Butler_1684273951048.jpg?ve=1&tl=1″ media=”(min-width: 1024px)” data-v-c8276d2a=””> sports/1600/900/play-66599929c0000cb–Jimmy_Butler_1684273951048.jpg?ve=1&tl=1″ media=”(max-width: 1023px)” data-v-c8276d2a=””> sports/1600/900/play-66599929c0000cb–Jimmy_Butler_1684273951048.jpg?ve=1&tl=1″ media=”(max-width: 767px)” data-v-c8276d2a=””> Nick Wright, Chris Broussard and Kevin Wildes reveal the latest edition of Nick’s NBA Title Pie.

Pick via FOX Sports Betting Analyst Jason McIntyre:

We get another bubble rematch! This is the third time the two have met in the playoffs in the last four years. Miami is significantly outmanned here, with Tyler Herro not expected to play in the series. Yes, Miami had six players average double figures against the Knicks, but keeping up with New York’s meek offense is one thing. Boston, on the other hand, is an offensive juggernaut. Yes, the Celtics were pushed to seven games by Philadelphia, but two of those games were fortunate last-minute wins for the 76ers. That series should have never gone seven.

I can see a scenario where Boston wipes the floor with Miami in five, and a sweep isn’t out of the question, either. The problem, of course, is that Jimmy Butler is the most clutch player on the court — apologies to my favorite Celtics player of all time, Jayson Tatum. I loathe betting against him.

But can anyone other than Butler step up for Miami? Is Duncan Robinson playable? What can you expect from 36-year-old Kyle Lowry? Heat Culture is a wonderful thing, but Caleb Martin, Max Strus and Gabe Vincent aren’t going to be getting the wide-open looks they got against the Knicks because Boston won’t need to double anyone. Marcus Smart is a capable defender on Butler. The Al Horford plus Robert Williams combo that shut down Joel Embiid in the final two games will be formidable against Kevin Love and Bam Adebayo.

Miami’s had a great run, taking down Giannis Antetokounmpo and then Jalen Brunson, but Boston will be the most complete team the Heat have faced. Miami has a big coaching advantage with Erik Spoelstra, but he doesn’t have the wing defenders to hang with Jaylen Brown.

In two of their three wins last year in the playoffs against Boston, Butler scored 41 points and 47 points. That’s a heavy burden for him again, especially given the ankle injury against New York.

I’m going with the Celtics to win this series in five.

PICK: Celtics to win series 4-1 (+210 at FOX Bet, bet $10 to win $31 total) LOSS

&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;nbsp;

Play FOX Super 6 every week for your chance to win thousands of dollars every week. Just download the Super 6 app and make your picks today!

NBA trending

Top 20 most-hyped draft prospects ever: Rankings across NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL, WNBA

Lakers vs. Nuggets: Prediction, Game 4 odds, schedule, TV channel

2023 NBA playoff bracket, standings: Updated schedule, scores, dates





Celtics pay price for fueling Jimmy Butler: ‘I don’t know if I’m the best person to talk to’

Nuggets demanding respect with first-ever NBA Finals berth two wins away

2023 NBA Playoffs Schedule: How to watch, TV, streaming, free, NBA Finals





Heat vs. Celtics: Game 3 odds, prediction, schedule, TV channel

Jimmy Butler scores 27, Miami beats Boston 111-105 to take 2-0 lead in East finals

Nuggets overcome Jokic’s off night, put Lakers on brink of elimination

