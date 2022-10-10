Original title: Heaven and Hell!Arsenal continue to beat Liverpool at home to the title dream

At 23:30 on the evening of October 9th, Beijing time, in the 10th round of the Premier League, Arsenal beat Liverpool 3-2 at home. After this game, the two teams are in very different situations in the Premier League. Arsenal continue to top the table, while Liverpool have suffered a three-game defeat in the Premier League and are already 14 points behind, just 4 points away from the relegation zone.

In the current standings, Arsenal continued to top the table with this victory. They beat second-place Manchester City with 8 wins and 1 loss, and the team only lost to Manchester United. In terms of goals, Arsenal also ranked second, with the team scoring 23 goals in 9 games, averaging 2.5 goals per game.

Coupled with the three-game winning streak against Everton, Leeds United and Manchester United at the end of last season, Arsenal has won eight consecutive Premier League home games in the Premier League. This season, the team defeated Liverpool 3-2, Tottenham 3-1, 2 -1 against Villa, 2-1 against Fulham and 4-2 against Leicester City, despite conceding goals in five games, they all won in the end.

Arsenal’s victory in this game is inseparable from Saka’s excellent performance. Saka scored two goals in this game and also scored a high score of 8.0 points after the game. In terms of other players, Martinelli’s blitz was also a major contributor to the team’s victory, and teenagers Nketiah and Vieira also played well. Arsenal continue to be younger this season. Their average starting age this season is only 24 years and 186 days. Among them, Nwaneri, who is under 16, also played on behalf of the team.

For Liverpool, with the loss of this game, they ranked 10th in the league with 2 wins, 4 draws and 2 losses, with the same points as their rivals Everton, and only 4 points ahead of the relegation zone. Liverpool’s two victories included a 9-0 rout of Bournemouth, who are currently eighth above Liverpool by two points.

This is also Liverpool’s worst record in the same period in the past 10 years. 10 years ago, they scored 9 points after 8 games, and the Reds finally finished 7th in the Premier League that season. Liverpool’s performance this season is sluggish, and their away record is a major injury. They are hard to come by on the road this season. They have only 2 draws and 2 losses in 4 Premier League away games, and they also lost the Champions League to Naples.

Liverpool lost to Arsenal in this game, ending a two-year and three-month unbeaten record against Arsenal in the Premier League. Compared with last season, Liverpool has lost two Premier League games so far, tying the number of league losses last season. In the 2021-22 season, Liverpool only lost two games in the whole season, and finally won the runner-up with 92 points, leading the runner-up. 5 Arsenal 23 points, but this season has been 14 points behind the Gunners, can be described as a heaven and a hell.

What makes Liverpool fans even more sad is that the Red Army will face Manchester City, who have remained unbeaten in the league so far, in the next round. If Liverpool face Manchester City in such a sluggish state, they may lose their hope of winning the title after losing this game. Are Lopp and his Reds ready?

（Kola）Return to Sohu, see more





Editor: