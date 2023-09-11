Heavy defeat for Ragusa, the words of Mr Ignoffo

The first match of the championship ends in the worst possible way for Ragusa who suffers a heavy blow 4-0 at the Provincial of Trapani.

And to say that the Azzurri, despite the great specific weight of their opponent, had started the performance in the best possible way.

Without any particular awe, the team coached by Ignoffo had taken the measure of the hosts and came close to scoring on at least a couple of occasions, the most sensational one being framed by Vitelli’s post. After Cocco’s ballistic feat on a free kick, which broke the deadlock in favor of Trapani, Ragusa tried to keep their attention high in an attempt to recover the result. Then, however, at the beginning of the second half, after the expulsion of Bamba, one of the blue players, It’s as if Ignoffo’s team never knew how to find themselves again. And hence the spread of the Granata who won the contest with merit (with goals from Gagliardi, Kragl and Cangemi) even if the result penalized the abilities of the visiting team more than necessary.

“In the meantime – says the Italian coach Ignoffo – congratulations to Trapani for the success. After their second goal, they took advantage of our defaillances to spread the ball. Let’s say that until there were ten of us left, we played the game. The first goal came from their free kick and, in the early stages of the second half, when we thought we would be able to recover, we suffered an undeserved sending off which, in my opinion, unsettled us a bit. We lost our bearings and immediately scored the 2-0 goal. At that point, we weren’t good at keeping the match afloat and we gave too much space to a team with certain qualities who punished us twice more. Well, my regret remains for that expulsion which, of course, cannot be an excuse but it is something that destabilized us.”

“The approach to the match – continues the Italian coach – was very good, we wasted two goal situations at 0-0, the most sensational one with Vitelli. Their goalkeeper made two important interventions. Then, I would also have to object to a couple of situations in their penalty area. In short, I wasn’t happy with the referees’ attitude, I’m telling the truth, because sacrifices are made to reach certain levels and try to do something important and then having to deal with an, let’s call it, irreverent attitude doesn’t help us. It’s not a mitigating factor, for goodness sake. However, if I start to analyze the match these episodes leave me with doubts and with great regret.”

“If this match has to teach us anything – underlines Ignoffo – it is that the first phase of the championship is certainly not over but, for sure, as I had already said, Serie D is a completely different matter compared to joint training sessions or Italian Cup. Here you are also playing for a point and you have to fight until the end, until you are exhausted because getting a result is more important than putting on a good performance. We know, and we have seen, that we cannot afford to make mistakes. And we need to improve in this aspect too. If I left again, would I play the same game? Let’s say yes, absolutely, because if we had taken the lead we wouldn’t have stolen anything. There is regret for the fact that in the first half we could have achieved something different. And yet, this was not the case. Now head for the next race right now. It will take a reaction worthy of the coat of arms we represent.”

