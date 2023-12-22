Heavy fine for ex-soccer goalkeeper Lehmann

A German court has sentenced former soccer goalkeeper Jens Lehmann to a heavy fine. On Friday, the Starnberg district court imposed 210 daily rates of 2,000 euros each for damage to property, insults and attempted fraud – a total of 420,000 euros.

Lehmann presented himself “consistently as a victim of the justice system,” said judge Tanja Walter. However, he was not a victim, but a perpetrator and had presented “outrageous stories” in his defense in court.

In the trial, which centered on a bizarre neighborhood dispute and an incident with a chainsaw, the public prosecutor’s office had demanded a suspended prison sentence of ten months – and a fine of 216,000 euros.

Lehmann was charged with criminal damage, insults and attempted fraud. At the center of the allegations against the 54-year-old ex-DFB goalie was a neighborhood dispute. The public prosecutor’s office accused him of using a chainsaw to break into his neighbor’s newly built garage on Lake Starnberg in Upper Bavaria and sawing into a roof beam.

Lehmann cites gaps in his memory

Prosecutor Kreutzer emphasized that there is “no doubt” that the allegations against the 2006 World Cup hero are true. Lehmann wanted to “simply get one over on” his neighbor. He saw a high level of criminal energy in Lehmann and accused him of “vigilante justice”.

On the first day of the trial, Lehmann admitted that he had entered the garage with a chainsaw in his hand, but otherwise cited gaps in his memory and spoke of false suspicions and character assassination. Lehmann’s lawyer Christoph Rücker said, among other things, that Lehmann was suffering from a celebrity malus and that the charges were “peanuts”.

Lehmann became the celebrated goalie at the home World Cup in Germany in 2006 – especially through his brilliant performance in the penalty shootout against Argentina in the quarter-finals. As an active player, he played at FC Schalke 04, Borussia Dortmund and Arsenal, among others. In the 1997 UEFA Cup final, he contributed to Schalke’s victory against Inter Milan by saving a penalty in the penalty shootout.

