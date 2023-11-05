Hebei Province Shines at 5th National Mind Games with Impressive Medal Haul

The 5th National Mind Games Concludes

Hebei Province athletes achieved great success in the recently concluded 5th National Mind Games, winning a total of 2 gold medals, 3 silver medals, and 5 bronze medals. This marks the highest number of medals won by Hebei Province since it began participating in the Intellectual Games.

The National Intellectual Games is a prestigious event held every four years, featuring a wide range of chess and card games. It is known for having the highest standards, largest scale, and the largest number of participants in the country. This year’s event, held in Hefei, Anhui Province, opened on October 25 and included 58 minor events within six major events: Go, chess, chess, bridge, backgammon, and draughts. Nearly 5,000 athletes from 52 participating units competed, making it the largest and most competitive event yet.

Hebei Province sent a strong delegation of 108 athletes to compete in all six major events, including both professional and amateur players of all ages. Their dedication and skill paid off as they emerged with an impressive haul of medals.

After 10 days of intense competition, Hebei Province athletes proudly brought home 2 gold medals. Meng Fanrui and the Hebei Men’s Bridge Team were particularly outstanding, securing gold medals in the chess young men’s individual and bridge men’s team categories respectively. Additionally, Shen Peng, Wang Zihan, Zhou Lexuan, and the Hebei Women’s Chess Team showcased their prowess, winning medals in the chess professional men’s individual, chess young women’s individual, and Go amateur women’s events. The chess professional women’s team also claimed a bronze medal.

The achievements of Hebei Province athletes in this year’s National Mind Games demonstrate the province’s commitment to developing and nurturing intellectual sports talent. Their success not only brings honor to the province but also serves as an inspiration to aspiring athletes across the country. Congratulations to all the athletes who participated in the games and special commendation to the medal-winning athletes of Hebei Province.

