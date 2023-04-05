Status: 4/4/2023 6:55 p.m

The second division soccer club 1. FC Nürnberg meets the struggling Bundesliga side VfB Stuttgart in the quarter-finals of the DFB Cup. Coach Hecking does not see the Franks without a chance.

In the quarterfinals with the second division club 1. FC Nürnberg on Wednesday for the new VfB Stuttgart coach Sebastian Hoeneß the first serious test. The Franconians, themselves only 13th in the table, want to appear confident in the DFB Cup and ensure a cup surprise against the Bundesliga club.

Hecking sees Stuttgart as the favourite

In front of a full house, the people of Nuremberg want to deliver a strong performance, even if coach Dieter Hecking is clearly the favorite: “VfB is the favorite”. But “if we manage to pull VfB down to a certain level, then we don’t have a chance”.

Striker Danny Blum is also optimistic: “Of course we have a chance,” he emphasized on the club’s side: “It’s currently a 50:50 game. The cup writes its own laws, I’ve been able to experience that a few times .”

Hecking: “It’s possible that VfB will show us our limits”

However, Hecking does not want to cause too much euphoria: “But it is also possible that VfB are the better team and show us our limits. We will certainly be put through our paces.” The coach is therefore hoping for a courageous performance by his team: “We definitely want to deliver this fight.” The up to 40,000 well-meaning FCN fans should also support: “It will be up to us whether this cup mood arises,” said Hecking.

Personally, the coach cannot complain

The cup fight is also a very important game for VfB. What such a change of coach can do for the Swabians in the short term, he can’t really assess, though? “We have to look at ourselves and try to play our game through,” says Hecking. Hoeneß has a good way of thinking about football. But he will certainly not change the last system played until tomorrow.

In any case, the Franconians are well positioned in terms of personnel. “We have a full band,” says 58-year-old Hecking.

Source: BR24Sport 05.04.2023 – 6:00 p.m