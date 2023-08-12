Hectic finish at the Women’s WC! The Australian women defeated France after the tenth series of penalties

It wasn’t until the tenth series of penalty shootouts that the Australian women’s footballers decided the quarter-finals with France at the home World Cup, and they will play for medals for the first time. Australia’s heroine was the author of the last shot, Cortnee Vine, overall the home players won 7:6, after 120 minutes of play no goal was scored. Almost 50,000 fans watched their triumph at the stadium in Brisbane. In the semi-finals, Australia will face the winner of today’s duel between England and Colombia.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

